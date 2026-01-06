Maverik gas station withdraws plans to move next to Butte drive-in theater

BUTTE – A national gas station chain will not pursue plans to open a store next to a drive-in theater south of Butte.

Marverik Project Manager Richard Piggott confirmed in an email to KXLF that the Salt Lake City-based company has withdrawn its letter of intent to locate a store on a 17-acre plot next to the Silver Bow Drive-In Theater. Piggott did not elaborate further.

This became a controversial issue in early 2024 when Maverik was granted a permit to move next to the theater off German Gulch Road. The theater owners claimed the business would ruin the movie-going experience by causing noise and light pollution from increased traffic.

In October of 2024, a district Judge reversed the ruling to grant Maverik a permit, but the gas station could reapply for a permit.