BUTTE — The annual Mayfair event was held in Butte this Mother's Day weekend, with more than 100 vendors set up in and outside the Butte Civic Center.

The event, which has been running for more than three decades, featured a wide variety of offerings, including belts, candy, clothes, crafts, and character appearances.

Some vendors are participating in Mayfair for the first time this year. Amber McDaniel of Always the Adventure said the public response has been positive.

WATCH: Mayfair returns to Butte Civic Center for Mother's Day weekend

Mayfair event draws more than 100 vendors to Butte Civic Center for Mother's Day weekend

"Yeah, I get a lot of responses from people who say this is the first time they've seen anything like this, so that's always exciting to hear my stuff is unique and different," McDaniel said.

Roots and Shoots, a vendor from Great Falls, was also making its Mayfair debut, selling homemade soaps and beauty products. Dan England, who runs the business with his mother, explained the name.

"Homemade, my mom and I, she's the root, and I'm the shoot, so, yeah, it's great," England said.

England added that having family in Butte made the event an easy choice to attend.

"It's great, we have a lot of family in Butte, so we thought we'd check this out, come down here and definitely be back," England said.

Shopper Destiney Rogers took time out from her gift shopping to pose for a photo with a SpongeBob SquarePants character appearance at the event.

"I got my mom a flower and candy," Rogers said.

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