McQueen Athletic Club prepping for Montana State Bobcat's game

BUTTE— The manager of McQueen athletic club is looking forward to more people coming in to watch the Montana State Bobcat's game on January 8th.

"I’m expecting a big show from the Bobcats," said Jerry Hogan.

Jerry Hogan has been prepping for the Montana State Bobcats vs. North Dakota Bison's Football game since the weekend.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

"This last couple days, I’ve already received text messages and calls to make sure that we have the game and what time we’re gonna be open," said Hogan.

Hogan plans to serve hors d'oeuvres and snacks to keep the hungry game viewers at ease. There is even a sports pool making the rounds in the bar.

"I know there’s a lot of interest with those going on right now," said Hogan.

The pool consists of 100 squares, and each square is $20.00. Each quarter, $500.00 will be up for grabs and cashed out at the end of each one.

Hogan is excited to see the game and has high hopes for the Bobcats.

"We’re all rooting hard for Tommy Mellot... just go Bobcats!" said Hogan.

The Montana State Bobcat’s game will be held at 10 am. The bar will open at 9 am.

