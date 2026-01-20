Mediation set in lawsuit against Butte mine over water contamination

BUTTE - A class action lawsuit involving Montana Resource’s water contamination incident in August is expected to go into mediation.

Several plaintiffs, including the owner of the Front Street Market in Butte, filed a lawsuit against the Butte mining company in connection with the Aug. 13th incident in which processed water from the mine got cross contaminated with Butte’s municipal water. This caused the city to issue a do not consume order from much of the town south of Front Street that lasted for several days.

Both parties have agreed to mediation to resolve the lawsuit that is expected to take place the last week of March, according to court documents.