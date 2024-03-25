Melrose school auditorium faces demolition after serving community for decades

MELROSE — An old auditorium in Melrose has served the school and community for decades and is set to be demolished later this week after inspections done following a flood in April 2023 revealed extensive mold damage within the facility.

“It was in the walls and in the ceiling, not just the floor joists that we thought. So I’ve had three contractors just get back to me and they’ve all said that it would cost way more to even try to fix it than to tear it down and rebuild,” said School Board Chairperson Kathy Chatriand.

Chatriand says she understands that the demolition of the auditorium is not popular with all people, but action must be taken.

Butte-Silver Bow county recently deemed the building hazardous, and the school district’s insurance company said they would not continue to insure the structure, making it a liability for the district and the town.

“I would much rather not be going through this, you know what I mean? It would be a lot easier if we hadn’t found it but, you know ... it’s almost like, well thank God we did before somebody got hurt or sick,” Chatriand said.

Melrose resident Shane Sorden and his three-year-old grandson pass by the school daily and were unaware of the scheduled demolition. He says building a new place for the kids and the community is a good idea.

“So if it’s condemned and it’s no good, in my opinion, if they can tear it down and build something bigger and better would be beneficial, hopefully, to the community and everybody around and at least something they can use,” he said.