BUTTE - A military projectile found at the Butte-Silver Landfill Thursday morning has been safely detonated. According to Sheriff Ed Lester, a 105mm projectile was found at the landfill and forced the temporary shutdown of the facility.

An explosives team from Malmstrom Air Force Base was called to the scene and detonated the ordnance without incident. Butte police are investigating how the projectile got to the landfill.