Mining City Christmas helps families in need

BUTTE — We know Santa is busy this time of year, but so are the folks at Action Inc. in Butte.

“You know everybody thinks Santa’s workshop is at the North Pole, but it’s really at the Action Inc. conference room,” says Chief Operations Officer Connie Ternes-Daniels.

The community group is expected to assist about 1,300 families in need during their 31st Mining City Christmas. This includes giving away warm clothes to families and senior citizens. People can even adopt a family on the client list to buy their children Christmas present this year.

“It’s just an amazing, terrific event that I think exemplifies Butte’s generosity,” says Ternes-Daniels.

Clients fill out a wish list for their children, so those who sponsor a family know what they would like. Organizers are often moved by what children put on the wish list.

“And even some of things they are needing a bare necessity thing that others definitely take for granted, so they, just opening those presents are so heart warmed by the experience and grateful and appreciative, it’s just a great program to be a part of,” says Mining City Christmas Coordinator Erica Johnson.

Organizers say the past few years have been tough on many people in Butte.

“With covid and inflation, it’s just some challenging times, so we want to make sure everybody has a happy Christmas, so, again, every kid has something underneath the tree,” says Ternes-Daniels.

People have until December 16 to adopt a family and can do it by calling (406) 533-6842.