Miss Rodeo Montana 2026 crowned, aims to bridge the rodeo and deaf communities

GALLATIN GATEWAY — Miss Rodeo Montana: It’s a tradition that’s been around since the 1940s to promote rodeo culture in the state.

This year’s Miss Rodeo Montana, Bentley McCullough, was officially crowned last month. Now, she’s having a gala on Saturday to fundraise for the upcoming year.

“This is not about me; this opportunity is about serving others and giving back to my community,” said McCullough.

McCullough was born and raised in Geraldine.

“I am a fourth-generation Montana rancher,” she said.

The Montana-native graduated from Northeastern University in Boston in 2024, where she received a degree in American Sign Language.

“They always say you can take the girl out of Montana, but you can’t take Montana out of the girl,” said McCullough.

“I found my way back to Montana, and now I work as an interpreter at the Big Sky Public Schools, interpreting for some hard-of-hearing kiddos,” she said.

McCullough says she discovered her passion for sign language her senior year of high school, when she took an online course that required her to attend

events at the Montana School For The Deaf And The Blind.

“There were some really great kids that absolutely touched my soul, and I knew from then on that I would continue to learn sign language,” said McCullough.

As McCullough explains, she first realized she wanted to be Miss Rodeo Montana at the Livingston Rodeo in 2024.

“This is a very, very new dream for me,” said McCullough.

“Miss Rodeo Montana 2024, Amber La Cross, rode in, and I said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to be Miss Rodeo Montana, and I truly believe this is something the Lord put on my heart to do,’” she added.

Flash forward to 2025, McCullough competed in the Miss Rodeo Montana Pageant, which involves a fashion show, interviews, a test of horsemanship skills, and more.

“And this year, July 4th 2026, two years later from setting this goal, I’ll be riding in that rodeo as Miss Rodeo Montana,” said McCullough.

As Miss Rodeo Montana, McCullough’s duties include:

“An advocate and an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” said McCullough. “I also get the opportunity to teach about professional rodeo and what I love about the western industry, as well as fun things like school visits and signing autographs.”

McCullough says her role gives her a platform to discuss improving accessibility for the deaf community. She also interpreted for deaf attendees at the rodeo where she was crowned last month.

“I get a really amazing opportunity to be the bridge between the rodeo community and the deaf community that hasn’t ever really happened before,” said McCullough.

Now, she is gearing up for her year as Miss Rodeo Montana, with a fundraiser on Saturday at the Hart Ranch.

“This is a fundraiser to essentially fund my entire year as Miss Rodeo Montana, from fuel to hotels to clothes for the Miss Rodeo America pageant,” said McCullough.

“This event is open to the public, and I would love any and everyone to come.”

As for what McCullough wants to say to the community as she steps into her new role:

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent the state of Montana and all of our agricultural people and the western heritage,” said McCullough.

Tickets will be available at the door for McCullough’s gala. If you are interested in learning more, visit this link.