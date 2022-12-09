Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman last seen in Butte

HELENA — The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for a woman who has been reported missing.

Suzanne Koehn is a 69-year-old white female who is 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Suzanne was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3.

She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Montana license plate of 4-55859C.

Suzanne does have mental health issues and is not on her medications, according to the alert.

There is concern for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about Suzanne’s location is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9 1 1.

