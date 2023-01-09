Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings area woman

Update 8:15 a.m. Monday

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released this statement Monday morning:

Sherri Richcerich Walked away from her home in the Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road area sometime late last night and was reported missing early this morning. We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter. Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is.

Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings and vehicles, in case Sherri is on their property.

Courtesy Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sherri Richterich.

Richerich, 77, has dementia and walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Monday. She is on foot and due to weather conditions there is concern for her safety.

She is described as 4-foot, 11-inches tall, 105 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Sherri is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.