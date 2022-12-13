Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for man last seen hiking

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 37-year-old Michael Fontz.

Michael was last known to be hiking in the mountains on December 9 in Glen, MT but has not returned home.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Michael drives a gray 2006 Toyota 4Runner with a Maryland Terrapins sticker on the back.

Due to the rapidly changing weather conditions, there is a concern for Michael’s well-being.

If you have any information on Michael, contact the Dillon Police Department at 406-683-3701 or dial 911.