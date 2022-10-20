Missing endangered person alert issued for Butte woman

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 61-year-old Zella Dennis of Butte.

Zella was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue, v-neck t-shirt. She is an insulin-dependent diabetic and does not have her medication. There is concern for her physical well-being.

Zella is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 280 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Law enforcement says there is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in Bozeman and Idaho.

Anyone with information about Zella Dennis is asked to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120, or call 911.



