Missoula airport logs 18 straight months with passenger increases

MISSOULA - The Missoula airport hit another record for another month and remained ahead of national figures in July.

Airport director Brian Ellestad said passenger counts for July increased 2.2% over the same month last year. It also set an all-time monthly record with nearly 70,800 passengers.

“This would be our 18th month in a row with monthly increases and the 15th month in a row exceeding our previous monthly records,” Ellestad said.

Nationally, July ended at 101% over last year.

“We continue to surpass national numbers,” Ellestad said. “Over the past five years – pre-pandemic – we have grown over 24%.”

The airport last year saw more than 1 million passengers for the first time, marking a nearly 12% increase over 2023, the Missoula Current reports.

The facility is expected to smash that figure this year, keeping its listing among the nation's Top 10 small hub airports for growth.

However, the numbers for September are likely to dip as the airport closes its runway for 127 hours for upgrades, including pavement, painting and electrical work.