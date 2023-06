HYSHAM - Hysham's water issues may continue, but the call for help is now coming from Molson Coors.

The beer giant has donated an entire pallet of water to the community,

The town's water source is the Yellowstone River.

In May, Hysham water users were sent a letter that the city's water filter plant had failed, andthey needed to boil the water before consumption because of the possible presence of harmful pathogens.