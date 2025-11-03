Monday Headlines: Cats, Ghosts, Daines and Cars

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, 3, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Cats and plants team up to help Montana's mental health crisis
Thousands of trick-or-treaters haunt Butte's Treat Street at World Museum of Mining
Steve Daines visits Montana This Morning on Halloween 2025
Real-life Cars movie scene made from HAY BALES in Bozeman
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Facts, Events, Notable Births and Deaths for November 3
Major Historical Events
1903 - Panama Declares Independence from Colombia The most significant event of November 3rd occurred in 1903 when Panama declared independence from Colombia with U.S. backing. This revolution was engineered by Panamanian nationalists supported by the Panama Canal Company and given tacit approval by President Theodore Roosevelt. The U.S. warship USS Nashville had arrived in Colón on November 2nd, and Colombian forces were prevented from crushing the rebellion. Only one person died in the revolution - Wong Kong Yee of China, who was mortally wounded when the Colombian gunboat Bogotá fired shells on Panama City.
1918 - Armistice Ending World War I The armistice ending World War I was signed in Compiègne, France, marking the end of one of history's deadliest conflicts.
1957 - Sputnik 2 Launched The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, carrying Laika, a female Siberian Husky, becoming the second spacecraft to carry a living animal and heightening Cold War tensions.
1900 - First U.S. Auto Show The first-ever U.S. Auto Show opened at New York's Madison Square Garden, showcasing 160 vehicles. Interestingly, consumers of the time favored steam- and battery-powered vehicles over noisy internal combustion engines.
1992 - Bill Clinton Elected President Democrat Bill Clinton was elected as the 42nd President of the United States, defeating incumbent President George H.W. Bush.
Scientific and Technological Breakthroughs
- 1817 - The first steam-powered ferry service began operation between New York and Hoboken, New Jersey
- 1935 - Chemistry Nobel Prize awarded to Frédéric Joliot and Irène Joliot-Curie for synthesizing new isotopes
- 1977 - Tandy Corporation released the TRS-80 Model I, one of the first mass-produced personal computers
- 1992 - IBM Simon, the first smartphone, was unveiled at COMDEX
- 2004 - European Space Agency successfully landed the Rosetta spacecraft's Philae probe on comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko
Cultural and Entertainment Events
- 1928 - Disney's "Steamboat Willie," featuring Mickey Mouse, premiered in New York City
- 1954 - The original "Godzilla" film, directed by Ishirō Honda, was released in Japan
- 1956 - "The Nat King Cole Show" premiered on NBC, making television history as the first national TV show hosted by an African American
- 1986 - Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "The Phantom of the Opera" had its world premiere in London's West End
- 2017 - Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album "Reputation," which became the year's best-selling album in the United States
Political Milestones
- 1868 - Ulysses S. Grant elected as 18th President of the United States
- 1970 - Salvador Allende became President of Chile, the first democratically elected Marxist leader in Latin America
- 1979 - The Greensboro Massacre occurred when Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis killed five members of the Communist Workers Party during a "Death to the Klan" rally in North Carolina
Notable Births (November 3)
Historical Figures:
- 1794 - William Cullen Bryant, American poet and journalist
- 1801 - Karl Baedeker, German publisher known for travel guidebooks
- 1900 - André Malraux, French novelist and art historian
Entertainment:
- 1918 - Bob Feller, legendary American baseball pitcher
- 1921 - Charles Bronson, American actor known for "The Magnificent Seven" and "Death Wish"
- 1949 - Anna Wintour, British-American journalist and Vogue editor-in-chief
- 1954 - Adam Ant, English singer and musician
- 1957 - Dolph Lundgren, Swedish actor and martial artist ("Rocky IV")
- 1987 - Colin Kaepernick, NFL quarterback known for his social justice activism
- 1995 - Kendall Jenner, American model and television personality
Notable Deaths (November 3)
Scientists and Intellectuals:
- 1879 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist and mathematician who formulated the theory of electromagnetic radiation
- 1950 - George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright, critic, and Nobel Prize winner
- 1979 - Dennis Gabor, Hungarian-British physicist and Nobel laureate, inventor of holography
Artists and Cultural Figures:
- 1466 - Donatello, Italian Renaissance sculptor and artist
- 1755 - Montesquieu, French political philosopher
- 2014 - Acker Bilk, English clarinetist and composer
Fun Facts for November 3
- November 3rd is celebrated as Sandwich Day in honor of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who is credited with inventing the sandwich
- This date has been particularly significant for independence movements - besides Panama in 1903, Dominica gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1978
- The Washington Monument was completed in 1884
- NASA successfully launched TIROS-1, the first weather satellite, in 1960
