Monday Headlines: Cold & snow, Stockman reopens, MSU Veterans Park

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cold & snowy start to the week

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte woman still waiting for restitution nearly two years after drunk driving totaled her parked vehicle

Butte woman still waiting for restitution nearly two years after drunk driving crash totals her parked vehicle

Inside MSU's New Veterans Park: Honoring Military Service on Campus

Inside MSU's New Veterans Park: Honoring Military Service on Campus

5 decades after closing, historic Stockman's Bar returns to downtown Bozeman

5 decades after closing, historic Stockman's Bar Returns to Downtown Bozeman

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating historical facts, notable births, and deaths that happened on October 13th:

Major Historical Events

Ancient Times:

54 AD - Roman Emperor Claudius died from poisoning under mysterious circumstances (possibly by his wife Agrippina), leading to Nero becoming emperor at age 17

Medieval & Early Modern:

1307 - Hundreds of Knights Templar in France were simultaneously arrested by agents of King Philip IV (Philip the Fair) and later tortured into confessing heresy

1773 - The first spiral galaxy was discovered

Modern Era:

1792 - The cornerstone was laid for what would become the White House in Washington, D.C.

1775 - The U.S. Continental Congress authorized the construction of a naval fleet, marking the birth of the U.S. Navy

1943 - Italy declared war on Nazi Germany during World War II

1983 - The first cellular phone network went live in Chicago

Recent History:

2010 - All 33 Chilean miners were dramatically rescued after being trapped underground for 69 days in the Atacama Desert - one of the most inspiring rescue stories in modern history

2021 - William Shatner (Captain Kirk from Star Trek) became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket

Notable Births

Historical Figures:

1925 - Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister (the "Iron Lady")

1773 - Nathaniel Bowditch, American mathematician and navigator

Entertainment & Arts:

1941 - Paul Simon, legendary singer-songwriter (Simon & Garfunkel, solo career)

1980 - Ashanti, American R&B singer and actress

1948 - John Ford Coley, American singer-songwriter (England Dan & John Ford Coley)

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures:

54 AD - Emperor Claudius of Rome

1282 - Nichiren, influential Japanese Buddhist monk

1974 - Ed Sullivan, iconic TV variety show host

Recent:

1987 - Walter Houser Brattain, American physicist and Nobel Prize winner (co-inventor of the transistor)

Fun Facts

October 13th is the 286th day of the year (287th in leap years)

In 1975, country star Charlie Rich dramatically protested at the Grand Ole Opry's Country Music Awards by setting fire to the envelope containing John Denver's name as Entertainer of the Year winner

The date has seen everything from ancient poisonings to space travel, making it one of the more eventful days in the calendar!

This date truly spans the breadth of human history, from the fall of Roman emperors to modern space exploration!

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

