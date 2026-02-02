Monday Headlines: Feb. 2, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Feb. 2, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Local Bozeman businesses join national protest against recent ICE enforcement actions

Butte bookstore joins nationwide ICE protest while keeping doors open for community dialogue

New observation deck at Big Sky offers spectacular views from Lone Mountain summit

Big Sky Resort opens new Kircliff Observation Deck at 11,166 feet

Historic Virginia City stays open for business amid state property lease controversy

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts, events, and notable births and deaths for February 2nd:

Events

1653: New Amsterdam, which would later be renamed New York City, was incorporated.

1848: The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, officially ending the Mexican-American War.

1876: The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs was formed in New York City, establishing the foundation of modern professional baseball.

1887: The first Groundhog Day was celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, becoming a popular and quirky American tradition.

1922: James Joyce's influential and groundbreaking novel Ulysses was first published in its entirety in Paris.

1943: The Battle of Stalingrad, a major turning point in World War II, concluded as German forces surrendered to the Soviet army.

Notable Births

1882: James Joyce, an Irish novelist considered one of the most influential writers of the 20th century, known for works like Ulysses and Finnegans Wake.

1895: George Halas, a legendary American football player, coach, and team owner who was a key figure in the founding of the National Football League (NFL).

1905: Ayn Rand, a Russian-American writer and philosopher known for her novels The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged and for developing the philosophical system of Objectivism.

1947: Farrah Fawcett, an American actress and artist who became an international pop culture icon, particularly for her role in the TV series Charlie's Angels.

1977: Shakira, a Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer who is a global music superstar.

Notable Deaths

1907: Dmitri Mendeleev, the Russian chemist who formulated the Periodic Table of elements.

1970: Bertrand Russell, a British philosopher, logician, and Nobel laureate who was one of the most prominent intellectual figures of the 20th century.

1987: Alistair MacLean, a Scottish novelist known for his popular thriller and adventure stories, including The Guns of Navarone and Ice Station Zebra.

1996: Gene Kelly, an American actor, dancer, singer, and director famous for his energetic and athletic dancing style in classic films like Singin' in the Rain.

2014: Philip Seymour Hoffman, an acclaimed American actor and director who won an Academy Award for his role in Capote.

