Monday Headlines: February 16, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Feb. 16, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Belgrade city and school district progress on historic building swap project
Butte Rescue Mission transforms century-old warehouse into community center with $300,000 donation
Bozeman High hosts skateboard art auction to fund skate parks in Ennis and Bozeman
Butte women join Buddhist monks' 2,300-mile peace walk across America
Bozeman's Bodhi Farms receives grant to build year-round greenhouse for farm-to-table dining
THAT’S INTERESTING:
🏛️ Major Historical Events for February 16th
1923 - King Tutankhamun's Tomb Opened
- Howard Carter opened the sealed burial chamber of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in the Valley of Kings
- This discovery revealed an intact tomb with immense treasures, becoming one of archaeology's most famous finds
- The New York Times called it "perhaps the most extraordinary day in the whole history of Egyptian excavation"
1968 - First 911 Emergency Call
- The first official 911 emergency call was placed in Haleyville, Alabama
- Alabama House Speaker Rankin Fite made the historic call from City Hall to U.S. Representative Tom Bevill at the police station
- The red telephone used to answer this first call is now preserved in a museum
2005 - Kyoto Protocol Takes Effect
- The international climate change agreement came into force after Russia's ratification
- Committed industrialized nations to limit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
1959 - Castro Becomes Cuban Leader
- Fidel Castro officially became the 16th Prime Minister of Cuba after overthrowing the previous government
🎭 Notable Births
Modern Celebrities
- The Weeknd (1990) - Canadian R&B superstar known for hits like "Blinding Lights"
- Elizabeth Olsen (1989) - American actress famous for Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
- John McEnroe (1959) - Tennis legend with seven Grand Slam singles titles
- LeVar Burton (1957) - Actor from "Roots" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," host of "Reading Rainbow"
- Ice-T (1958) - Rapper and actor
Historical Figures
- Henry Adams (1838) - Prominent American historian and author
- Ernst Haeckel (1834) - German biologist who coined the term "ecology"
- Kim Jong-il (1941/1942) - Former Supreme Leader of North Korea (disputed birth date)
⚱️ Notable Deaths
Recent Notable Deaths
- Keith Haring (1990) - Renowned pop artist and social activist
- Alexei Navalny (2024) - Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist
- Boutros Boutros-Ghali (2016) - Former UN Secretary-General
Historical Deaths
- Afonso III (1279) - King of Portugal
- Johannes V Palaeologus (1391) - Emperor of Byzantium
🎨 Cultural Milestones
1938 - "Bringing Up Baby" Released
- Howard Hawks' classic screwball comedy starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn premiered
1963 - The Beatles Chart Success
- "Please Please Me" topped the British rock charts
📞 Fascinating Facts
- Pope Gregory the Great decreed that saying "God bless you" is the correct response to a sneeze (AD 600)
- Abraham Lincoln stopped his train in 1861 to personally thank 11-year-old Grace Bedell for suggesting he grow a beard to gain more votes
- The first known cheque for £400 was written on this date (now displayed at Westminster Abbey)
- 2005 NHL Season Cancellation - The entire 2004-05 professional hockey season was cancelled due to labor disputes, a first for any major US sports league
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.