Monday Headlines: February 16, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Feb. 16, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: Feb. 16, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Belgrade city and school district progress on historic building swap project

Belgrade transforms 1908 school into new city hall through building swap

Butte Rescue Mission transforms century-old warehouse into community center with $300,000 donation

Bozeman High hosts skateboard art auction to fund skate parks in Ennis and Bozeman

Butte women join Buddhist monks' 2,300-mile peace walk across America

Bozeman's Bodhi Farms receives grant to build year-round greenhouse for farm-to-table dining

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🏛️ Major Historical Events for February 16th

1923 - King Tutankhamun's Tomb Opened

Howard Carter opened the sealed burial chamber of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in the Valley of Kings

This discovery revealed an intact tomb with immense treasures, becoming one of archaeology's most famous finds

The New York Times called it "perhaps the most extraordinary day in the whole history of Egyptian excavation"

1968 - First 911 Emergency Call

The first official 911 emergency call was placed in Haleyville, Alabama

Alabama House Speaker Rankin Fite made the historic call from City Hall to U.S. Representative Tom Bevill at the police station

The red telephone used to answer this first call is now preserved in a museum

2005 - Kyoto Protocol Takes Effect

The international climate change agreement came into force after Russia's ratification

Committed industrialized nations to limit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

1959 - Castro Becomes Cuban Leader

Fidel Castro officially became the 16th Prime Minister of Cuba after overthrowing the previous government

🎭 Notable Births

Modern Celebrities

The Weeknd (1990) - Canadian R&B superstar known for hits like "Blinding Lights"

Elizabeth Olsen (1989) - American actress famous for Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

John McEnroe (1959) - Tennis legend with seven Grand Slam singles titles

LeVar Burton (1957) - Actor from "Roots" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," host of "Reading Rainbow"

Ice-T (1958) - Rapper and actor

Historical Figures

Henry Adams (1838) - Prominent American historian and author

Ernst Haeckel (1834) - German biologist who coined the term "ecology"

Kim Jong-il (1941/1942) - Former Supreme Leader of North Korea (disputed birth date)

⚱️ Notable Deaths

Recent Notable Deaths

Keith Haring (1990) - Renowned pop artist and social activist

Alexei Navalny (2024) - Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist

Boutros Boutros-Ghali (2016) - Former UN Secretary-General

Historical Deaths

Afonso III (1279) - King of Portugal

Johannes V Palaeologus (1391) - Emperor of Byzantium

🎨 Cultural Milestones

1938 - "Bringing Up Baby" Released

Howard Hawks' classic screwball comedy starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn premiered

1963 - The Beatles Chart Success

"Please Please Me" topped the British rock charts

📞 Fascinating Facts

Pope Gregory the Great decreed that saying "God bless you" is the correct response to a sneeze (AD 600)

Abraham Lincoln stopped his train in 1861 to personally thank 11-year-old Grace Bedell for suggesting he grow a beard to gain more votes

The first known cheque for £400 was written on this date (now displayed at Westminster Abbey)

2005 NHL Season Cancellation - The entire 2004-05 professional hockey season was cancelled due to labor disputes, a first for any major US sports league

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

