Monday Headlines: February 23, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Feb. 23, 2026:

Monday morning forecast: Feb. 23, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Belgrade plans 300+ affordable housing units at Copper Ranch

Butte-Silver Bow voters face new registration rules and deadlines for 2025 elections

High school students explore plumbing careers at hands-on workshop in Belgrade

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events for February 23rd

1455 - Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible (estimated date) - a revolutionary moment in printing history

1540 - Francisco Vásquez de Coronado's expedition sets off from Mexico in search of the Seven Cities of Gold (Cíbola)

1836 - The Siege of the Alamo begins - Mexican army under General Santa Anna besieges the Alamo mission for 13 days until March 6; the entire garrison is eventually killed, becoming one of the most famous battles in US history

1904 - The United States acquires control of the Panama Canal Zone for $10 million

1945 - Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima - US Marines raise the American flag on top of Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photo by Joe Rosenthal becomes iconic, later inspiring the Marine Corps War Memorial sculpture

1954 - First mass inoculation against polio with the Salk vaccine takes place at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1958 - Five-time Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina is kidnapped in Cuba by Fidel Castro's rebels

1998 - Osama bin Laden publishes a fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews and Crusaders

1999 - Eminem's album "The Slim Shady LP" is released, lifting him from underground rapper to celebrity status

2020 - Multiple COVID-19 milestones: First major COVID-19 outbreak in Europe occurs in Italy with 152 cases and three deaths, prompting lockdowns of 10 towns in Lombardy; South Korea put on high alert after 602 cases reported

2020 - Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, is shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia - an event that later sparked national civil rights attention

Notable Births

1685 - George Frideric Handel - German/English composer, a leading figure of late Baroque music

1868 - W.E.B. Du Bois - American sociologist, historian, and civil rights activist who co-founded the NAACP and wrote "The Souls of Black Folk"

1884 - Casimir Funk - Polish-American biochemist who coined the term "vitamine"

1899 - Erich Kästner - German author and poet

1904 - William L. Shirer - American journalist and historian

1929 - Alexy II of Moscow - Estonian/Russian Orthodox patriarch

1940 - Peter Fonda - American actor, member of the Fonda dynasty, best known for "Easy Rider"

1994 - Dakota Fanning - American actress who gained fame as a child in "I Am Sam" and later starred in "War of the Worlds" and "The Twilight Saga"

Notable Deaths

1603 - François Vieta - French mathematician often regarded as "the father of algebra"

2013 - Joseph Friedenson - Holocaust survivor, historian, Yiddish writer, lecturer and editor

Interesting Facts

February 23rd is celebrated as Banana Bread Day and Dog Biscuit Day

People born on this day share the Pisces zodiac sign

The Times of London published the world's first classified advertisement on this date (year not specified in sources)

Major Walter Clopton Wingfield patented a game he called "sphairistike," now known as lawn tennis

Sister Janet Mead's musical recording of "The Lord's Prayer" made it to the Billboard Top 100 in 1974, reaching #4 and going gold

