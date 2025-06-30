Monday Headlines: Hot and Dry, GOP rules, Gianforte centralizes

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, June 30, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana OPI Superintendent Susie Hedalen faces DUI charge

Montana GOP elects new chair, after rules fight over legislative party split

Gianforte administration plans to centralize state agencies' HR, IT, procurement

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on June 30 throughout the years:

1859: Tightrope walker Charles Blondin became the first person to walk across Niagara Falls on a tightrope. This daring feat captivated audiences and showcased Blondin's remarkable skill. 1906: The United States passed the Meat Inspection Act and the Pure Food and Drug Act. These laws were significant steps towards consumer protection, ensuring that meat products were processed under sanitary conditions and that food and drugs were labeled correctly. 1934: The Night of the Long Knives took place in Nazi Germany. Adolf Hitler purged the leadership of the SA (Sturmabteilung), consolidating his power by eliminating potential rivals within the party. 1960: The United States launched the first weather satellite, TIROS-1, which marked a significant advancement in meteorology and became an important tool for weather forecasting. 1966: The National Organization for Women (NOW) was founded in the United States, aimed at advocating for women's rights and promoting gender equality. 1971: The 26th Amendment to the United States Constitution was certified, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years. 1997: The United Kingdom handed over sovereignty of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China after more than 150 years of British colonial rule.

