Monday Headlines: Jan. 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Jan. 12, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: Jan. 12, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Walkerville couple transforms historic Salvation Army building into music venue in Uptown Butte

MSU expects enrollment boost following Bobcats' national championship win

Protesters gather outside Sen. Daines office over Venezuela conflict and Minneapolis ICE shooting

Bozeman's new mayor outlines priorities for affordable housing and natural resources

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts, events, notable births, and deaths for January 12th:

Events

1773: The first public museum in the United States was established in Charleston, South Carolina.

1915: The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a proposal to give women the right to vote.

1932: Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

1959: Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records in Detroit.

1966: The live-action TV series "Batman," starring Adam West, premiered on ABC.

1991: The U.S. Congress passed a resolution authorizing President George H.W. Bush to use military force to expel Iraq from Kuwait.

Births

1588: John Winthrop, an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1737: John Hancock, an American merchant, statesman, and prominent Patriot of the American Revolution.

1876: Jack London, an American novelist, journalist, and social activist, known for "The Call of the Wild" and "White Fang."

1954: Howard Stern, an American radio and television personality, comedian, and author.

1964: Jeff Bezos, an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, and investor, best known as the founder of Amazon.

Deaths

1665: Pierre de Fermat, a French lawyer and mathematician who is given credit for early developments that led to infinitesimal calculus.

1976: Agatha Christie, an English writer known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, particularly those revolving around fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

2003: Maurice Gibb, a British musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who achieved fame as a member of the Bee Gees.

2023: Lisa Marie Presley, an American singer and songwriter and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

