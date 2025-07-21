Monday Headlines: July 21, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, July 21, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Area t-storms likely in southwest Montana for your Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Scattered storms likely Monday afternoon

TOP HEADLINES:

Chipotle's Arrival Marks New Phase for Northwest Crossing Development

Chipotle opens new location by Gallatin High, more developments to come nearby

Gallatin County 4-H Members Share Passion for Agriculture at State Fair

High Altitude, Tough Terrain: Cyclists Tackle Butte 100's Challenging Course

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts and notable birthdays for July 21:

Historical Facts:

365 - The Roman Emperor Valens is born, marking the start of his rule in the Eastern Roman Empire. 1798 - The United States Marine Corps is officially created after being re-established by the U.S. Congress. 1861 - The First Battle of Bull Run (also known as the First Battle of Manassas) takes place during the American Civil War, marking a significant Confederate victory. 1925 - The Scopes Monkey Trial concludes in Dayton, Tennessee, where teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of violating the Butler Act for teaching evolution. 1969 - NASA announces that the Apollo 11 crew has successfully landed on the Moon, and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin prepare for their historic descent. 2003 - The U.S. lifts sanctions imposed on Libya in 1986 in response to its decision to give up its weapons of mass destruction program.

Notable Birthdays:

1881 - Ernest Hemingway – Influential American novelist and short story writer known for works such as "The Old Man and the Sea" and "A Farewell to Arms." 1899 - Lillian D. T. H. Long – American chemist and political activist, known for her work in the early development of synthetic rubber. 1925 - John R. Boswell – American engineer and physicist known for his work in aerodynamics and fluid mechanics. 1951 - Robin Williams – Award-winning American comedian and actor known for movies such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Mrs. Doubtfire." 1964 - Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam) – British singer-songwriter known for hits like "Father and Son" and "Wild World." 1982 - Maggie Rogers – American singer-songwriter known for her blend of folk and pop music.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

