Monday Headlines: July 28, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, July 28, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Afternoon t-storms are expected to pick up again for Monday afternoon with a few storms capable of producing damaging wind, moderate hail, and the potential for heavy rain with highs near 80°.

Strong storms possible Monday in SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Will the Lights Go Out? Drive-In Theater Battles Proposed Zoning Change

Will the Lights Go Out? Drive-In Theater Battles Proposed Zoning Change

Behind the Scenes: '11th & Grant' Celebrates 20 Years of Musical Legacy

Behind the Scenes: '11th & Grant' Celebrates 20 Years of Musical Legacy

Road Repair Revolution: MSU's 3D Truck Uses Lasers to Detect Pavement Issues

Road Repair Revolution: MSU's 3D Truck Uses Lasers to Detect Pavement Issues

Breaking Ground: Bozeman hopes to develop 66-acre Bike Park by 2026

Breaking Ground: Bozeman hopes to Develop 66-Acre Bike Park by 2026

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts and notable births that occurred on July 28:

Interesting Facts:

National Waterpark Day: In the United States, July 28 is celebrated as National Waterpark Day, marking a fun day to enjoy water parks and the summer season. Historical Events: In 1945, a B-25 bomber crashed into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building in New York City due to poor visibility, resulting in significant damage and tragic loss of life.

The first-ever scientifically controlled antisubmarine warfare exercise, known as "Operation Anvil," took place in 1943. International Chocolate Day: Many celebrate this day as a fun occasion to indulge in one of the world's favorite treats.

Notable Births:

William H. Ashford (1776): An American politician who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Simon Wiesenthal (1908): An Austrian Holocaust survivor and famous Nazi hunter who dedicated his life to locating and bringing to justice Nazi war criminals. Beatrix Potter (1866): A renowned English author and illustrator best known for her children's books featuring animals, such as "The Tale of Peter Rabbit." Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929): The former First Lady of the United States and wife of President John F. Kennedy, she became an influential figure in American culture. Martin Landau (1928): An American actor and Academy Award winner known for his roles in film and television, including "Ed Wood" and "Mission: Impossible." Diane Wiest (1946): An accomplished American actress known for her roles in films such as "Hannah and Her Sisters," for which she won an Academy Award. John Sykes (1960): An English guitarist, singer, and songwriter, known for his work with the bands Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake. Lance Armstrong (1971): A former professional road racing cyclist, famous for winning the Tour de France multiple times before being stripped of his titles due to doping allegations.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

