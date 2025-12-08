Monday Headlines: Large animal rescues, Ag water challenges, MSU fans

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday forecast: Dec. 8, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Central Valley Fire District launches large animal rescue program after complex horse rescue

Central Valley Fire District launches large animal rescue program after complex horse rescue

Montana Ag: What Waters of the U.S. changes could mean for agriculture

Montana Ag: What Waters of the U.S. changes could mean for agriculture

Bozeman bars and students gear up for Bobcat football

Bozeman bars and students gear up for MSU Bobcats playoff game

'I feel great': Bobcat, Bulldog fans share pre-playoff game thoughts at tailgates

'I feel great': Bobcat, Bulldog fans share pre-playoff game thoughts at tailgates

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here’s a list of notable events, births, deaths and interesting facts that happened on December 8 through history.

Major events

1542 — Mary, Queen of Scots is born at Linlithgow Palace (became queen as an infant; later a central figure in British dynastic politics).

1609 — The Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan opens its reading room (one of Europe’s earliest public libraries).

1794 — A major fire devastates New Orleans, destroying hundreds of buildings and reshaping parts of the city.

1863 — President Abraham Lincoln issues his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction (outlining terms for restoring rebellious states).

1881 — The Ringtheater fire in Vienna kills many theatre-goers and leads to widespread changes in safety regulations for public venues.

1940 — NFL Championship: the Chicago Bears defeat the Washington Redskins 73–0, the largest margin in an NFL game.

1941 — U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses Congress after Pearl Harbor (Dec. 8 speech calling Dec. 7 “a date which will live in infamy”); Congress declares war on Japan.

1949 — Nationalist (Kuomintang) leaders complete relocation to Taiwan as the Chinese Civil War ends on the mainland (establishing the Republic of China government in Taiwan).

Notable births

1542 — Mary, Queen of Scots (monarch, 1542–1587).

1894 — James Thurber (American humorist, cartoonist and writer).

1943 — Jim Morrison (lead singer, The Doors).

1961 — Ann Coulter (American author and commentator).

1982 — Nicki Minaj (Trinidadian–American rapper and entertainer).



Notable deaths

1980 — John Lennon (musician, former Beatle) — assassinated in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980.



Interesting facts & cultural notes

December 8 is often linked in memory with the U.S. entry into World War II (Dec. 8, 1941), making the date prominent in WWII-era histories.

The Ringtheater fire (1881) was one of the 19th century’s deadliest theatre disasters and prompted reforms in emergency exits, stage design and safety procedures in Europe.

The large Chicago Bears victory in 1940 is still cited in sports trivia as the most lopsided score in NFL championship/playoff history.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

