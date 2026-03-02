Monday Headlines: March 2, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Mar. 2, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: Mar. 2, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

US fighter jets mistakenly shot down by Kuwait air defenses

US fighter jets mistakenly shot down by Kuwait air defenses

Bozeman's roads are getting more dangerous. Is the new traffic unit the answer?

Bozeman police traffic unit sees surge in violations as city works to make roads safer

Frontier Conference basketball tournament returns to Butte, bringing 16 teams and economic boost

Frontier Conference basketball tournament returns to Butte, bringing 16 teams and economic boost

Butte clothing brand Recover Out Loud celebrates sobriety, aims to open uptown storefront

Butte clothing brand 'Recover Out Loud' celebrates sobriety, aims to open uptown storefront

Sleeping Beauty to grace the Willson Theatre Stage with Montana Ballet Company and Bozeman Symphony

Montana Ballet Company brings Sleeping Beauty to Bozeman stage with full symphony orchestra

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on March 2nd 1807: The United States Congress passes the Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves, which would take effect in 1808. 1836: Texas declares independence from Mexico, establishing the Republic of Texas. 1867: Nebraska becomes the 37th state of the United States. 1917: Jeannette Rankin of Montana is sworn in as the first female member of the U.S. Congress. 1933: The Reichstag Fire Decree is passed in Germany, giving the government dictatorial powers. Notable Births on March 2nd J. P. Morgan (1837–1913): American financier and banker, influential in the development of the U.S. financial industry. Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel, 1904–1991): American author and illustrator famous for children's books like The Cat in the Hat. Alan Arkin (1934–2023): American actor, director, and screenwriter. James Cromwell (born 1949): American actor known for films like Babe and L.A. Confidential. Garry Shandling (1949–2016): American comedian and actor, known for The Larry Sanders Show. Notable Deaths on March 2nd Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890): Dutch painter, one of the most famous and influential figures in Western art. Hank Williams (1923–1953): American singer-songwriter and musicians, pivotal in country music. Zachary Taylor (1784–1850): 12th President of the United States.



Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

