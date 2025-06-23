Monday Headlines: Miss Montana, Defensive Deer and Livingston Radio

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, June 23, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Excitement as Miss Montana Competition Celebrates 75 Years in Butte

This weekend, contestants competed for the title of Miss Montana at a special 75th-anniversary event in Butte, featuring intense rehearsals and excitement.

KPRK Radio Lands $250,000 Grant for Restoration and Community Amphitheater in Livingston

KPRK Radio in Livingston receives a $250,000 grant for restoration, including a historic spire and an amphitheater to support local artists and community events.

Gardner Woman Chased by Protective Doe While Walking Dogs; Wildlife Officials Offer Insights

A Gardner woman walking her dogs was chased and trampled by a protective doe. Wildlife officials explain the behavior is common during fawning season.

High on the job: KXLF tower receives major technology upgrade

Call it an office with the best view - High above the Mining City, crews are busy working to improve your television experience.

Upgrades Coming: Tech's Courtyard to Transform into Inclusive Gathering Space

Tech’s courtyard will become an accessible gathering space for students, with renovations meeting ADA requirements and enhancing greenery, taking several years to complete.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts about June 23:

1775 - American Revolution: The Continental Congress appointed George Washington as the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, marking a pivotal moment in the American Revolution. 1868 - Typewriter Patent: Christopher Latham Sholes was granted a patent for the typewriter. His design would eventually lead to the development of the QWERTY keyboard layout, which is still in use today. 1894 - Labor Day: The United States celebrated its first official Labor Day on June 23, proclaimed by the state of Oregon. This day was later recognized nationally as a federal holiday. 1960 - The First Nuclear Submarine: The USS Triton, the first submerged circumnavigation of the Earth by a submarine, was completed on this date, showcasing advancements in naval technology. 1972 - Watergate Scandal: On June 23, 1972, in a conversation with his aides, President Richard Nixon discussed plans for a cover-up of the Watergate scandal, marking a significant moment in U.S. political history. 1985 - Air India Flight 182: A terrorist bombing of Air India Flight 182 resulted in the loss of 329 lives, making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history. 2006 - The First Day of Summer: In the Northern Hemisphere, June 23 falls around the summer solstice, marking one of the longest days of the year in terms of daylight. 2015 - U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Same-Sex Marriage: The Supreme Court announced it would hear cases challenging state bans on same-sex marriage, leading to a landmark decision in 2015 that legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S.

