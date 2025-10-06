Monday Headlines! October, 6, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, October 6, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Frosty morning with a sunny afternoon leaving highs in the 50s.

Cold morning with milder temps for Monday

TOP HEADLINES:

Popular artist’s surprise pop-up concert thrills fans but raises safety concerns for Law Enforcement

Experience the life and legacy of Jane Goodall at Museum of the Rockies

Jane Goodall exhibit launches at the Museum of the Rockies days after her death

New law that aims to keep the street safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Mobile home park residents respond to the sale of the land under their homes

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for OCTOBER 6:

1889: The Moulin Rouge cabaret, famous for its can-can dancers, opened its doors in Paris, France.

1927: The Jazz Singer, the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered, marking the beginning of the end for the silent film era.

1973: The Yom Kippur War began as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

1976: A military coup in Thailand overthrew the government, ending a period of democracy and leading to the brutal Thammasat University massacre.

1981: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated by extremists during a victory parade in Cairo.

2010: The social media platform Instagram was launched, revolutionizing photo and video sharing.

Notable birthdays!

Carole Lombard (1908-1942) - An American actress who became one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood during the late 1930s.

Hafez al-Assad (1930-2000) - Former President of Syria who ruled for nearly three decades.

Elisabeth Shue (b. 1963) - American actress known for her roles in films like The Karate Kid, Leaving Las Vegas, and Adventures in Babysitting.

Jeremy Sisto (b. 1974) - American actor, known for his roles in the TV series Law & Order and Six Feet Under.

Addison Rae (born 2000) — Social‑media star and actress.

Bronny James (born 2004) — College basketball player and son of LeBron James.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.