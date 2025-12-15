Monday Headlines: Three Forks stockings, Bridger snow, Lady Justice scales

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Dec. 15, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: Dec. 15, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Three Forks museum makes 400+ free stockings for kids to celebrate Christmas Stroll

Bridger Bowl opens for ski season with limited terrain but high enthusiasm

Butte's Lady Justice gets missing scales after 113 years - eBay to the rescue

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on December 15th:

1791: The United States Bill of Rights, comprising the first ten amendments to the Constitution, is ratified by New Hampshire, becoming part of the Constitution.

1900: The Nobel Prizes are awarded for the first time, in Stockholm, Sweden, in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Peace.

1939: The Spanish Civil War officially ends with the victory of Francisco Franco's forces.

1961: The United Nations General Assembly adopts the Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

1970: The general election in the United Kingdom results in Edward Heath forming a government with a small majority.

1990: The Cold War begins to thaw as the leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union, George H. W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev, meet to discuss further reducing their nuclear arsenals.

Notable Birthdays on December 15th:

Samuel L. Jackson (1948): Renowned American actor and producer known for roles in films like Pulp Fiction and the Marvel franchise.

Jane Seymour (1951): British-American actress famous for her role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Live and Let Die.

Joseph Conrad (1857): Polish-British novelist known for Heart of Darkness.

Harrison Ford (1942): Iconic American actor famed for his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

David Carradine (1936): American actor known for Kung Fu and Kill Bill.

Notable Deaths on December 15th:

George Herman "Babe" Ruth (1948): Legendary American baseball player often regarded as one of the greatest sports heroes of all time.

W.C. Fields (1946): Influential American comedian, actor, and writer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2020): U.S. Supreme Court Justice known for her advocacy for gender equality and civil rights.

Emile Zola (1902): French novelist and influential figure in the literary naturalism movement.

