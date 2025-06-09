Monday Headlines: Water fight and Memories from the Speculator

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, June 9, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Slight haze is expected in southwest Montana for your Monday from Canadian wildfires is expected to slowly clear our skies as it pushed eastward today. Highs are expected to be in the 80s under clear skies with light wind.

Warm and sunny with slight smoky haze

TOP HEADLINES:

Rising Tensions: How Crazy Mountain Ranch’s Golf Course Threatens Local Agriculture

Clyde Park Ranchers Fear Water Rights Threatened by Golf Course

Clyde Park ranchers voice concerns as Crazy Mountain Ranch pushes to irrigate a new golf course without proper water rights. Tensions rise over a vital resource.

Butte’s KBMF Radio Celebrates 10 Years of Community and Music

KBMF Radio in Butte marks its 10th anniversary as a local gem, uniting the community through music, events, and volunteer DJs.

Butte's Granite Mountain Memorial Honors Victims of 1917 Mine Fire

Explore Butte's Granite Mountain Memorial, honoring the 168 miners lost in the 1917 disaster. Discover its emotional weight and the push for mining safety.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some significant historical events that occurred on June 9 throughout different years:

Historical Events on June 9

1534 - Jacques Cartier Discovers Canada: French explorer Jacques Cartier arrived at what is now known as Canada. This marked the first step in the French exploration and colonization of North America.

1688 - The "Glorious Revolution" Begins: In England, a series of events culminated in the overthrow of King James II. This was significant in establishing parliamentary sovereignty and the constitutional monarchy.

1772 - The Gaspee Affair: In Rhode Island, American colonists attacked and burned the British revenue schooner HMS Gaspee. This incident was one of the early acts of defiance against British rule, leading up to the American Revolution.

1863 - The Battle of Jackson: During the American Civil War, Union forces engaged Confederate troops in Jackson, Mississippi. This battle was part of a larger campaign to gain control of the state.

1946 - The First Miss America Pageant: The first-ever Miss America pageant was held in Atlantic City. This event has since become a popular cultural tradition in the United States.

1967 - The Six-Day War Ends: Israel's victory over Arab nations in the Six-Day War significantly altered the political landscape of the Middle East, leading to Israeli control over territories including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Golan Heights.

1973 - The United States Supreme Court Rules on the "Pentagon Papers": The Court ruled that the U.S. government could not block the publication of the Pentagon Papers, which detailed the U.S. political and military involvement in Vietnam, affirming the protections of the First Amendment.

1993 - The Final Episode of "The Wonder Years": The beloved coming-of-age television series aired its final episode, concluding a show that resonated with many for its poignant depiction of growing up in the late 20th century.



