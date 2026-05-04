BOZEMAN — Montana boaters have one less requirement to worry about on the water this season. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has eliminated the boat validation sticker requirement after the U.S. Coast Guard changed the rules tied to the funding the state received.

Previously, boaters were required to get a free validation sticker from FWP every three years as a condition of that Coast Guard funding. When the Coast Guard updated its requirements — which would have required boaters to get a new sticker every year instead of every three — Montana chose a different path.

WATCH: Montana boaters, you've got one less thing on your checklist this season

Montana boaters no longer need validation stickers, but other rules remain in place

Morgan Jacobsen of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said:

"Requirements for that funding changed, and so rather than aligning with those requirements, which would have required boaters to get one of these every year as opposed to every three years, Montana just decided to go a different route, and so these validation stickers are no longer required for boaters in Montana."

Jacobsen said this is the only change for boaters this year. All other requirements remain in place.

"However other things that have not changed include registering your watercraft if it has a motor attached to it, AIS inspection so aquatic invasive species prevention efforts have not changed so again if you're bringing a watercraft in to the state from out of state you need to get an inspection or if you encounter an inspection station while you're traveling with your watercraft you need to stop for that or if you're traveling west across the Continental Divide you need to get it inspected before you launch," Jacobsen said.

Life jacket requirements have also not changed. There must be one life jacket for every person on board, and anyone under 12 years old must wear one at all times while on the water.

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