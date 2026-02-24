Montana braces for wicked winds and winter weather this week

BUTTE — Montana is facing dangerous weather conditions this week, with strong winds and winter weather on the way across the state.

The U.S. Weather Service is forecasting hazardous conditions statewide. NorthWestern Energy says it has staff and equipment ready to respond to any weather-caused outages as quickly and safely as possible, and the utility is urging customers to prepare now.

Before the storm hits, residents should charge their devices and stock up on water, food, flashlights, batteries and any medications they need. Emergency kits should also include blankets, first-aid supplies and items for pets.

If you lose power, report it through NorthWestern Energy's website or by phone. Residents should stay indoors during high winds and icy conditions.

If you see a downed power line, stay far away and report it immediately.

More tips from NorthWestern Energy:

1 Before the storm: Prepare now

2 During the storm: Stay safe

3 After the storm: Exercise caution

