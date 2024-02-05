Montana Department of Transportation monitoring damaged culvert on I-15

BUTTE — In a statement released on Feb. 2, the Montana Department of Transportation says a culvert supporting both northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 15 over Sawmill Gulch Drainage located between Buxton and Rocker near the Montana Connections Industrial Park is in a severe condition and showing signs of active failure.

Traffic in the northbound and soutbound lanes is reduced to one lane and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

MDT says a maintenance crew is implementing a 24-hour on-site monitoring of the culvert to watch for and react to possible failure.

Travelers planning to use this section of I-15 are advised to check for updates to this situation at 511mt.net before hitting the road.

