Montana DNRC considering 'cloud seeding' to increase Big Hole Watershed snowpack

BUTTE — The state of Montana is considering using "cloud seeding" to try to improve snowpack in the Big Hole Watershed.

Cloud seeding is the releasing of silver iodide into the air in the winter months to create clouds that produce snow.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is conducting a study to see if it would work. The DNRC believes this would be most effective in the Big Hole Watershed and could create 10 to 15 percent additional snowpack.

“This is another tool in the toolbox for water management and if we can increase our snowpack by 10 or 15 percent, that's enough in plenty of years to stave off some of those water shortages,” said Michael Downey of the DNRC.

An informational meeting was held at the University of Montana Western in Dillon on Tuesday. The study is expected to be completed by February and the state will consider if it wants to pursue cloud seeding.

