Montana Folk Festival announces first seven performers

BUTTE - It may be hard to believe but in four months the snow-covered Original Mine Yard will be filled with green grass, sunshine and, yes, music as organizers of the Montana Folk Festival have already got seven bands lined up for this summer's festival.

“I think it’s the best lineup we’ve had, bar none, since the beginning. We have a great music programming committee that’s been working together for years,” said Montana Folk Festival Director George Everett.

The annual Montana Folk festival will run July 14-16 in Butte. The free music festival will feature a total of 21 performers that play a variety of musical styles from around the world.

“We’re representing traditional music and its influence on our own country’s culture and heritage, so a lot of these people represent music that comes from all over the world, but it has had an impact even in Montana,” said Everett.

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas were here the very first year in 2008 and they were so popular, we’re bringing them back.

The Heart of Afghanistan will perform music they could not play in their own country.

“In Afghanistan music is not allowed and these guys were airlifted out of Afghanistan, and it’s a family, the Fanoos, that plays traditional music. They could not play in Kabul without running the risk of running afoul of the authorities,” Everett said.

The first seven confirmed acts for this summer's festival are:



Red Baraat - Dhol and Brass from Brooklyn, NY

High Fidelity - Bluegrass from White's Creek, TN

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas - Zydeco from Lafayette, LA

Kiki Valera y Son Cubano - Traditional Cuban from Seattle, WA

Ken Heath and the True Disciples - Gospel from Charlotte, NC

Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble - Afghani Folk Music from San Francisco, CA

Musique a Bouches - Quebecois from Quebec, Canada

More information and descriptions of each performer are available at the Montana Folk Festival website.