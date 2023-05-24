Montana Folk Festival finalizes lineup, secures funding for summer 2023 in Butte

BUTTE — The final lineup for the Montana Folk Festival here in Butte has been set and more importantly a major financial goal has been met so they can actually pay these performers for a summer festival that’s become vital to Butte’s economy.

“It’s important not just for businesses, but I think for Butte in general, the morale in Butte, the camaraderie that Butte has for all of these events and how proud we are of our city. I think the folk festival is a really great way to show that,” said M&M Bar and Grill Selina Pankovich.

Local businesses help match a $200,000 grant provided by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, which will help cover some of the expenses of putting on the free three-day music festival in Uptown Butte.

“It’s a really help and comfort and I get to sleep a little better, because I know, hopefully, we’ll be at a point when it’s all over with we’ll be able to pay the bills,” said Folk Festival organizer George Everett.

The festival has booked 21 performers from a variety of musical genres.

“A female blues guitarist, Melody Angel from Chicago, Korean performances is coming to bring some drumming and interesting dance,” said Everett.

The folk festival returned last summer after being canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Organizers believe this summer’s event is getting the city back into the rhythm of the summer tourist season.

“It’s back to the summer where everyone is competing for attention in the summer season, there’s so much going one and we’re just hoping people will look at Butte and say, ‘let’s go there,’” said Everett.

The festival is July 14th – 16th.

