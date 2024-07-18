Montana Folk Festival organizers, Uptown businesses say event was a success despite lower turnout

BUTTE — A parking lot on the edge of Uptown Butte is empty now, but just a few days ago it was filled with music and dancing for the annual Montana Folk Festival. Organizers say a heat wave that rolled through town may have impacted attendance but they say that the event was a success.

"It was down a little from previous years; you know, we had a record year last year," says George Everett, the executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, the organization that hosts the festival. He says by looking at donation collections and beer sales this year’s crowd was down by about 20,000 people.

"This year we estimate so far, it was about 160,000 people over the weekend. But we know we were down by about 20,000 in buckets and about the same about in beer sales," says Everett.

On Saturday, July 13, the high temperature bumped into the 90s and that’s hot for a city that is used to winter storm watches in June. A radio host from New Orleans NPR told the audience that The Mining City was hotter than his city.

Everett suspects festival-goers may have sought refuge in air-conditioned spaces at local bars and restaurants away from the festival.

"I think the heat helped us a lot this year, people coming into the bars and staying for a little AC, getting a little break from the sun," says Chuckie Richards, a co-owner of the Miners Hotel and the cafe and bar that are part of the boutique hotel.

Richards says his businesses benefit from Folk Fest year-round with festival goers planning repeat trips to the Mining City during winter months, as well as return trips to the festival.

"It’s not just the three days of the Folk Fest that we see a boost. It’s in the winter they’re making plans, planning throughout the year to come back and see us again ... (that's) where we really see the boost."

Planning for next year’s festival is already underway.

"We’re gonna do it again. A couple of people have said we should do it in a couple of weeks but I think we’ll wait until next year and we’d love to have everybody come back and a few more with them," says Everett.

Everett says Mainstreet Uptown Butte has also collected lost items like prescription sunglasses, a cell phone, and several other items that festival-goers can collect by calling 406-565-2249.