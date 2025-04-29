Montana Folk Festival seeking volunteers for Butte's July music fest

BUTTE — Hard to believe, but in just over two months, the Montana Folk Festival will be happening here in Uptown, Butte. But, before the music can start playing, organizers are in desperate need of volunteers, and they’re hoping to get some fresh, young blood involved this year.

“It’s been going on for 15 years, and some of us are aging out,” said Montana Folk Festival Director George Everett.

Watch the story here:

Montana Folk Festival needs volunteers for 2025 fest

The folk festival, which runs from July 11-13, needs volunteers to help set up for the event and during the event. Everett said there have been many dedicated volunteers since it first came to Butte in 2008.

“We’ve lost volunteers, some passed away, some have just worn themselves out,” he said.

The free, three-day music festival requires more than 900 volunteers to make it happen.

“We couldn’t do it without them, because it takes so many. If we had to hire people to do all these different things, then we just wouldn’t be able to raise that kind of money,” said Everett.

Also, new to this year’s festival will be an indoor venue at the old St. Mary’s Church across from the Original Mine Yard.

“We had a lot of people give feedback on our survey, as well as staff, say we need to have an indoor venue,” said Everett.

People can sign up to volunteer at the Montana Folk Festival website.