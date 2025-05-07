TWIN BRIDGES — Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks is helping Montana kids preserve their heritage one arrow at a time through a program that helps children learn about archery.

"I have this key saying that I say in my head: Aim small and miss small," says Maverick Greemore, a 17-year-old student at Twin Bridges High School.

Watch the story here:

Montana FWP honors high school archery state champion from Twin Bridges

He and another student demonstrate their skills in front of the student body on May 6 during an event with FWP officials and Governor Greg Gianforte. Greemore's arrows fly straight to the bullseye. He is, after all, a state-champion archer.

Greemore says hitting the bullseye is a wonderful feeling and makes the countless hours of practice worth it. He is being honored after he made a very unique decision at the state championship several weeks ago when he and two other archers tied for first place, and instead of heading into a shoot-off, he decided to step aside to let the others have a chance at the prize bow.

"I knew that there was some way or some chance that everybody shot good enough and that I had just shot equal with them," says Greemore.

At the State National Archery in the Schools Bulleyes Challenge, Greemore joined some of the 150 children across Montana who have been learning the sport.

"This is your bow. This is the one you didn’t get because you were so benevolent in letting the other two winners win," says Gov. Gianforte.

"It’s super splendid to see that there’s competition coming up and people are getting better and getting better at it."

Greemore now has his sights set on the ultimate prize.

"I’m trying out for the Olympic trials and I’m trying to be an Olympian when 28 comes around, and hopefully I can get my chance to go to LA," says Greemore.

