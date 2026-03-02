Montana FWP urges hunters to review 2026 regulations as new license year gets underway

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is preparing hunters for the 2026 season as the new license year kicks off March 1. Officials are urging hunters to review the updated regulations before submitting any applications, noting several key changes this year.

One of the most significant changes affects archery hunters pursuing antelope. Region 3 has been removed from the 900 series antelope licenses, which previously covered most of the state.

"Region 3 has been removed from the 900 series antelope licenses. That was an archery license that was valid pretty much statewide. Region 3 is now part of a separate archery license for antelope hunters, so keep that in mind," Morgan Jacobsen of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.

Deer hunters are also facing a new restriction this season. The number of deer hunting licenses a single hunter can purchase has been capped.

"It used to be that a hunter could purchase several deer hunting licenses. This year, it's limited to 3 deer hunting licenses that a hunter can purchase. So again, if you purchase a general deer license and multiple 'B' licenses, just remember that your limit this year is 3," Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen recommends hunters review the regulations for the specific areas they plan to hunt — and to do it soon. Several application deadlines are approaching quickly.

"First application deadline is for deer and elk permits, which will be April 1st. Moose, goat, sheep and bison applications deadline is May 1st, and then 'B' licenses and antelope licenses, those applications are due June 1st," Jacobsen said.

Copies of the 2026 regulations are available at any FWP office or can be downloaded from the FWP website.

