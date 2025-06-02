Montana Headlines, Monday, June 2, 2025: Happy composters, Canadian tourists and Butte apartments

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, June 2, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Today's Forecast: A few showers are likely for the first part of your Monday with cool highs in the 50s and 60s.While the showers may fade, we are still dealing with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon and evening.Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph.Frost is possible overnight west of the divide as skies clear by the early morning. You can catch your complete forecast here.

Cool and breezy to start the week

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Banana Peels and Beyond: How Happy Trash Can is Redefining Waste in Bozeman

Banana Peels and Beyond: How Happy Trash Can is Redefining Waste in Bozeman

Next time you peel a banana, think twice before tossing it away! Bozeman's Happy Trash Can composting program diverts waste and transforms it into valuable compost.

WATCH: Optimism Abounds as Butte's Montana Folk Festival Approaches Amid Tourist Challenges

Butte's Montana Folk Festival Prepares for Summer Despite Declining Canadian Tourism

Butte's Montana Folk Festival, set for July 11-13, faces a potential drop in Canadian attendance due to tourism declines, but organizers remain optimistic.

WATCH: Historic Building in Butte Gets Modern Makeover as Apartments Open

Couple Restores Historic Butte Building into New Apartments

A Butte couple transforms a historic 1891 building into 12 modern apartments, preserving its charm while aiming to attract new renters to the vibrant Uptown area.

FUN STUFF:

Here’s a list of notable historical events that occurred on June 2nd:

1692 - The first cases of the Salem Witch Trials began in Salem, Massachusetts.

1774 - The British Parliament passed the Boston Port Act, closing the port of Boston in response to the Boston Tea Party.

1840 - The first postage stamp in the United States was issued.

1924 - The U.S. Congress granted full U.S. citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States through the Indian Citizenship Act.

1946 - The United States, France, and the United Kingdom announced a plan to merge their zones of occupation in Germany.

1953 - Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in Westminster Abbey, London, in a lavish ceremony.

1966 - The National Organization for Women (NOW) was founded in the United States to advocate for women's rights and equality.

1990 - The first World Health Organization (WHO) report officially declared that global AIDS cases were declining.

1997 - The final episode of the television show "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" aired in the United States.

2015 - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage in a landmark decision, marking a significant moment in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

