Montana Resources packs 325 food baskets for Butte's needy this Christmas

BUTTE -Employees with Montana Resources are spending their only day off this week filling up Christmas baskets to help those in the community in need. This has been a tradition going on since 1989.

“It’s our only day off this week,” MR employee Tom Millay said.

And you’re willing to give it up for this?

“Absolutely, a good feeling to go around and help people,” he said.

Volunteers from the Butte mining company arrived at the Butte Civic Center Annex to fill up 325 tubs with a breakfast and dinner for Christmas Day to give to those in need in the Butte area.

“We want them not to have to worry about a Christmas dinner, a Christmas breakfast,I mean, it puts a little less stress out on the person that’s struggling,” Event organizer Suzy McClernan said.

MR employees donated money, with a match from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, to purchase the food from Walmart and deliver it to families in need. This act of giving is what keeps long-time volunteers like Mark Seitz coming back each year.

“Just the satisfaction when you drop off a Christmas basket, and you get the tears in the eyes from the older folks, or whoever you drop it off to, it just makes the day," Seitz said.

Volunteers also enjoy the camaraderie the event brings.

“It’s a good family-oriented company, you work with these people more than you see your family half the time, so it's a good time,” Millay said.