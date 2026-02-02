Montana sees rising rates of colorectal cancer

BOZEMAN — More than 500. That’s the number of colorectal cancer cases diagnosed in Montana every year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In Bozeman, the number of cases is continuing to rise.

“It’s not easy, I’m not going to lie. There are days when I cry,” said Pat Lynch.

Lynch is a teacher at Manhattan High School who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021, after going to the emergency room for stomach pains and balance problems.

“They did some tests, and they found I had a tumor in my colon about the size of a pool ball.”

Lynch says he had emergency surgery to remove the tumor and received 12 chemotherapy treatments.

“When I got done with those, I thought I was done with colon cancer,” said Lynch. “Forward two years later, and my right leg swelled up.”

WATCH: Colorectal cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the U.S. for people under age 50

Bozeman sees rising colorectal cancer rates

Lynch says he went back to the emergency room, where he found out his cancer had reoccurred and was metastatic.

“That’s where I sit today,” said Lynch.

Pat Lynch Pat Lynch.

According to a study by the American Cancer Society that came out last week, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in people under the age of 50.

In Montana, colorectal cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer-related death for men and women. A 2025 report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services cited 182 deaths per year from colorectal cancer in the state.

Lynch says the increasing rates of colon cancer are a surprise to him.

“I do think a lot of the food additives, the food treatments, the sugars, the stuff that we ingest, the cancer likes,” said Lynch.

He’s not the only one with concerns about processed foods. Dr. Andrew Gentry, a gastroenterologist at Bozeman Health, says:

“It’s the chemicals in the processed foods that actually cause it. They’re considered carcinogens.”

MTN News Dr. Andrew Gentry, Bozeman Health.

That’s why Dr. Gentry recommends: ”fruits, nuts, more of a vegetarian diet. Less meats, less processed foods.”

Dr. Gentry says he has seen an increase in colon cancer rates in Bozeman, including in young people. He says that because of the increasing rates, the screening recommendation was changed from age 50 to age 45.

“We do have an increasing rate of colon cancer. Not as bad as the rest of America, just because we have a healthier population in Bozeman,” said Dr. Gentry.

When it comes to symptoms, he says to look out for rectal bleeding, a change in stool, unexpected weight loss, and a family history of colon cancer.

“If you do have any alarm features… please talk to your providers,” said Dr. Gentry.

As far as living with colon cancer, Lynch continues to receive chemotherapy treatments. He said he’s now had over 70 treatments. He says that since his diagnosis, it has been crucial to have a positive mindset.

“When you get the news, it’s hard. But I choose not to be defeated by it. I choose to take it in stride and keep positive and hope for the best,” said Lynch.

For more information about colorectal cancer, visit this link.