Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is hitting the lawn once again for their 53rd season.

This year, you can expect the classics “As You Like It” and “Henry V” to take the stage. “As You Like It” is a tale that will remind the audience about the importance of being in nature, while “Henry V” is a patriotic story chosen to honor Montana’s veterans.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns for its 53rd season: learn what shows to expect this year

Around 55 artists and actors are flown in from across the country to produce Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. After opening night in Bozeman, these plays hit the road and are performed across five states in 65 different communities. Kevin Asselin, the executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, encourages the community to come out and enjoy these free shows offered to the public.

“Although Shakespeare is the vehicle, it is really more about a community-wide event, where we can all come together to enjoy and share the experience of the cultural arts and appreciate the value of the natural spaces that we have around us,” shared Kevin.

“As You Like It” will kick off this Wednesday, June 11th, at 8 PM on the Montana State University campus. Shows will continue through Saturday, June 14th. “Henry V” will follow, starting the following Wednesday, June 18th, at 8 PM. Those performances will continue through Saturday, June 21st.

The shows will then hit the road, appearing across Montana for the summer.

For more information, visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org/menu/full-schedule.

