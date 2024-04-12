Montana State University breaks ground on Billings nursing college building

BILLINGS - Montana State University broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new College of Nursing building for the MSU Billings campus.

It's one of five going up on MSU campuses across the state, all in an effort to further the system's mission of educating nurses and meeting Montana's healthcare needs.

Currently, the nursing college on campus operates out of a leased building, but the new MSU-owned building will feature modern classrooms, labs and study areas.

The land for the new facility was donated by Billings Clinic and St. Vincent hospital. The building is located between both hospitals.

The cost of construction is being covered by a historic $101 million philanthropic investment made to MSU in the 2021 school year.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2026.