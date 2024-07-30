Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Marcus Wehr join Montana's Junior Bergen on Payton Award watch list

MISSOULA — Montana's Junior Bergen and Montana State's Tommy Mellott and Marcus Wehr are the preseason watch list for the 2024 Walter Payton Award, Stats Perform announced Tuesday.

The Walter Payton Award is presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football. South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski won the 2023 award and is again on the preseason watch list.

These are just the latest preseason accolades for Bergen and Wehr, who were both also named to the Big Sky's preseason all-conference team, the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 and the Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team.

In 2023, Bergen, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior from Billings Senior, led the FCS with three punt return touchdowns in a single season and tied the Big Sky record with the fifth return TD of his career. He added 791 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.

Wehr, meanwhile, is coming off a first-team All-America season. The 6-4, 292-pound senior offensive lineman from Billings Central helped the Bobcats rush for a Big Sky-leading 292.4 yards per game and finish with the conference's No. 1 scoring offense at 39.9 points per game.

Mellott, a 6-0 senior from Butte, played in nine games in 2023, completing 63% of his passes with 1,059 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 690 yards on the ground, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

Also representing the Big Sky Conference on the Walter Payton Award watch list are UC Davis running back Lan Larison and Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III. View the complete watch list here.

