Montana Tech alumnus and Athletics Hall of Fame member to speak at commencement

Montana Tech announced an alum and former football player will be this year's keynote speaker at Saturday's commencement ceremony.

Bryan Larson graduated from Tech in 1997 in engineering science and an associate degree in business before working at Stryker, a Fortune 500 medical technology company.

Larson played defensive end for the Orediggers in the mid 90s and is a member of the Montana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame.

More than 300 will receive their degrees on Saturday in two ceremonies, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held in the HPER Complex on the Montana Tech campus.