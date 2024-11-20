Montana Tech announces final candidates in search for new chancellor

BUTTE — Montana Tech announced on Wednesday its search advisory committee has chosen three final candidates for the position of chancellor at the university.

The university said in a news release the three candidates, in order of their planned campus visits, are Dr. Robert Marley, Julie Morman, and Dr. Mike Doyle.

Montana Tech released the following information about each candidate:

Dr. Robert Marley

Montana Technological University Dr. Robert Marley

Dr. Robert Marley is the Robert B. Koplar Professor of Engineering Management at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (S&T). He has extensive experience in serving higher education, 36 years overall with 23 of these in a variety of leadership roles.

Click here for Dr. Marley's full bio and interview schedule.

Julie Morman

Montana Technological University Julie Morman

Julie Morman has 30 years of corporate leadership experience, combining technical and business acumen with deep operational background. She is experienced in developing and fostering organizations to align with ever-changing industry demands while maintaining strong ethics and responsible corporate values.

Click here for Julie Morman's full bio and interview schedule.

Dr. Mike Doyle

Montana Technological University Dr. Mike Doyle

Dr. Michael Doyle is the Vice President for Research, and Professor of Biology, at New Mexico Tech. He pioneered the creation of fundamental technologies that underlie such revolutionary breakthroughs as Spatial Biology, the Cloud, blockchain/cryptocurrency systems, and mobile intelligent assistants.

Click here for Dr. Doyle's full bio and interview schedule.

More details are available at Montana Tech's chancellor search website.