Montana Tech announces Karen Marrongelle chosen as new chancellor

BUTTE — Montana Tech announced on Wednesday that Dr. Karen Marrongelle has been selected as the 13th Chancellor of the university, starting August 4, 2025.

According to a press release, Dr. Marrongelle comes to Montana Tech from her role as the Chief Science Officer of the U.S. National Science Foundation. Prior to her role at NSF, Marrongelle was Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Portland State University and Professor of Mathematics and Statistics.

Marrongelle has also held positions as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Strategies and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Standards and Collaboration with the Oregon University System, according to the release.

“I’m honored to be selected to lead such a vibrant campus with a long-standing history of excellence,” Marrongelle said. “My family and I are looking forward to joining the Butte community that welcomed us with open arms during our visit. The rich culture and pride of Montana Tech and Butte, Montana, are what drew me to this exciting opportunity.”

The release says Dr. Marrongelle has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and philosophy from Albright College, a master's degree in mathematics from Lehigh University and a doctorate in mathematics education from the University of New Hampshire.