Montana Tech Career Closet helps students look their best

BUTTE — The average college student dresses pretty casually in their everyday lives, but here at Montana Tech they’re about to have a career fair where they could meet potential employers. The university started a free clothing closet to give these students some more professional-looking attire to make a good first impression.

“Students any time of year can come in, pick out clothes, you know, even if they have interviews, class presentations. It's just the way to break a simple barrier because one piece is easily $100 bucks,” said Montana Tech’s Student Success and Internship Coordinator Sierra Hancock.

She started the Career Closet last spring after receiving donated dress clothes for men and women to help students who struggle with finances. Some students realize professional-looking clothing can help when trying to land the all-important first job.

“Even if you just get an internship, that might be your career, because you might get hired by the company. Or, if you’re looking for a full-time job, there’s tons of companies that go to our career fair, and even if you don’t talk to them, if you put on a good appearance, they’re going to remember you,” said Montana Tech junior Johannes Chandler.

Johannes admits his wardrobe is limited.

“Yeah, this kind of what I wear every day, just something simple and plain,” he said.

"You should always dress, one, for the job you want, not the job you have, it’s a good way to have a suit, even if you only have one suit in your whole life, you have it ready,” said Sierra Hancock.