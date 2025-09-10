Montana Tech celebrates 125 years of growth and change

BUTTE - Montana Technological University started right here in these old buildings known as the Montana School of Mines. This fall the Butte university is celebrating 125 years of growth and change.

“I thought it was a quality institution when I came to it. It’s still a quality institution,” said retired Montana Tech staffer Doug Coe.

Coe worked as an instructor and staff member at Tech for 37 years. Beginning in 1981, he’s seen many changes in that time.

“Tech has gotten bigger and they’re a little more diverse, which is a good thing, because at one time they were a little too reliant on a small number of degrees,” said Coe.

When the school’s Main Hall opened in 1900 as Montana School of Mines it only offered degrees in mining and electrical engineering and had an enrollment of 21 students.

“We established a very technological university to start with called the School of Mines and we’ve continued to play the role in Montana and broader,” said Tech faculty member Joe Griffin.

Butte held a proclamation ceremony declaring Sept. 10th as Montana Tech Day. The university’s newly appointed chancellor praised the close partnership between the university and Butte.

“And as we launch into the next 125 years, I want to make a public commitment of continued partnership with Butte-Silver Bow as we continue to meet America’s and Montana’s needs,” said Chancellor Johnny MacLean.

The university now offers 18 graduate degrees along with three Ph.D. programs and has an enrollment of about 2,200 students.

